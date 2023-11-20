NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A tornado watch has been issued for the northern parts of the area until 11PM. This is mainly for the potential of isolated cells out ahead of the main line of storms later tonight. Right now the timing of that looks to be midnight to 4AM, so have a way to get woken up if a warning is issued for your area. Be ready to get to a safe place.

Right now all of our area is under a level 2 threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. The high threat for severe weather is just over the border to the north and along the I-20 corridor.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts