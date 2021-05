A tornado watch has been issued for the northern part of the area until 10PM this evening. This will be for the threat of strong wind gusts that could produce damage along with isolated tornadoes and hail.

As of 3:45 a line of storms was working into the area from the northwest. This line will continue sliding east across the area, mainly north of the I-12 corridor.

Have a way to receive warnings through the evening and take shelter if a warning is issued for your area.