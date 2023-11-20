NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A tornado watch has been issued for the northern parts of the area until 1 AM. A line of storms will continue moving across the area tonight, so have a way to get woken up if a warning is issued for your area. Be ready to get to a safe place.

Right now all of our area is under a level 2 threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. The high threat for severe weather is just over the border to the north and along the I-20 corridor.

After that we will see much cooler weather the rest of the week behind the front. Look for breezy conditions Tuesday with mid to upper 60s and only around 60 for the high on Wednesday.

