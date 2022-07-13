NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Look up tonight for a special treat as the International Space Station streaks across the sky.

The ISS can be seen for about 7 minutes as it passes over the northern Gulf Coast starting at 8:50 p.m.

It will move from the southwest to the northeast as it climbs to a height of 89 degrees above the horizon. For reference, 90 degrees is directly overhead.

There are 10 crewmembers currently in orbit aboard the space station — three from the United States, three from China, three from Russia, and one from Italy.

The ISS sighting will come shortly after July’s supermoon, known as the “Buck Moon,” rises.

A full moon is considered a supermoon when it is appears at least 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than normal.

Wednesday, the moon will be at one of its closest points to Earth of the entire year, making it appear 17 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon. It rises at 8:32 p.m.