Tired of the fog yet? Dense Fog Advisory issued again overnight.

Heads up! Treacherous travel conditions likely again overnight across south Louisiana, as dense fog development appears likely once again.

Dense Fog Advisory issued for all of South Louisiana from 9PM Wednesday evening until 10AM on Wednesday morning. Expect delays at the airport due to low visibility in the morning. Give yourself extra time for your morning commute.

Visibility will drop below 1 mile in many spots overnight, so make sure you’re using extreme caution while driving. Especially over nearby bodies of water, where fog development will be exceptionally dense. Use your low beams and not your bright lights.

