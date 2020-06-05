Tips on how to prepare for and cleanup after flooding and water damage

Water from the Pearl River floods this northeast Jackson, Miss., home and car, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Tropical Storm Cristobal is predicted to hit Louisiana on Sunday night into Monday, bringing as much as 10 inches of rainfall.

Residents around the state are concerned about the potential damage of heavy rain and flooding to the area. Many people are beginning to take steps to protect homes and businesses, but are they doing it correctly?

The local flood experts with AdvantaClean have some tips about how homeowners can prepare for the storm season ahead and handle any problems that may come from flooding and water damage.

Know the Proper Sand Bag Use

If you buy sandbags, fill them with sand and not soil, but don’t over fill them. Fill them only 2/3 of the way. If they’re overfilled, they won’t lay flat. If they’re underfilled they’ll leave gaps which will allow the water to seep through. Here’s a PHOTO of properly filled sandbags.

Don’t put sandbags directly on top of each other. You need to lay them on the tied opening of the sandbag next to it and underneath it to build a proper wall to stop water.

To cover doors, duct tape a plastic tarp to the door and then lay down sandbags at the door’s opening as seen in this PHOTO. Sandbags alone without the plastic sheet may not stop water.

Be Aware of Outside Threats

Clear debris from gutters and window sills because heavy rain causes water to drain unevenly, potentially damaging your roof or foundation.

Add a longer downspout extension on your gutters to divert water farther away from home or business.

Check for Leaks to start

Check every single window in the house to make sure they’re closed tightly.

Before rain starts, place towels on the windows and buckets on floor. In heavy rains, you may have to change the towels and buckets several times. Remove wet towels and buckets or you risk mold growth which can start 24 hours after the rain hits.

Put aluminum foil or pie plates underneath furniture legs to prevent staining.

Moisture control your basement or crawlspace with a moisture barrier.

Don’t forget to take photos!

Homeowners often don’t have any proof of their belongings or the condition they were in before the storm. You should take photos of every room in your house, as proof for the insurance company.