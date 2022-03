JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A time-lapse video showed a possible tornado moving through downtown Jackson on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The video, which was shared by WJTV 12 News viewer John Dillon, showed the storm moving through the city between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The storm hit the south side of downtown Jackson and caused building damage. Watch the time-lapse video below:

Courtesy: John Dillon

