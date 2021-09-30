Thursday brings spotty showers and isolated storms

Rain will not be as widespread today as we have seen over the past couple of days. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop but in a more isolated fashion. The best chance will come in the early to mid-afternoon time frame with the overall chance at 40-50%.

Look for temperatures to warm a bit more with the mid-80s by early afternoon. After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid-80s.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be during the first half of the day.

Thursday

82° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 73°

Friday

83° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 83° 74°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 83° 74°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 80° 72°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 71°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 23% 79° 67°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

79°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
79°

80°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
82°

