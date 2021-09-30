Thursday brings spotty showers and isolated storms

Rain will not be as widespread today as we have seen over the past couple of days. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop but in a more isolated fashion. The best chance will come in the early to mid-afternoon time frame with the overall chance at 40-50%.

Look for temperatures to warm a bit more with the mid-80s by early afternoon. After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid-80s.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be during the first half of the day.