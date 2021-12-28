Threat of strong storms ending tonight as rain moves through

Batches of rain continue to move across the area Tuesday evening. The individual areas are lifting northeast. Look for locally heavy downpours. At this time the threat of severe weather is not that high and in general we will just see rain from these.
Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions.
Look for storms again tomorrow and Thursday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi but it will be another day to stay aware of weather conditions. A brief tornado or damaging wind gust could occur.
We will see basically the same setup on Thursday before less rain chance on Friday.