After a stormy evening for some, skies are clearing out nicely. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain just before sunrise.

Heading into Monday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel more like to mid 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible, mainly between 2 PM and 5 PM during the peak of daytime heating. Overall rain chances are low at just 20 percent.

Similar conditions can be expected through the work week. Expect mostly clear skies with only minimal rain chances to account for a stray shower or two.