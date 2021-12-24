The weather outside is frightful!

Weather

Merry Christmas Eve! The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay away a while.

Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Christmas Day will be even warmer!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022. We’ll have more information on WGNO all day today!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 76° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 79° 65°

Monday

77° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 77° 67°

Tuesday

78° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 78° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 78° 69°

Thursday

76° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

68°

9 PM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

10 PM
Clear
3%
68°

68°

11 PM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

12 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
6%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
66°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
67°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

Interactive Radar

