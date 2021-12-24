The weather outside is frightful!

Merry Christmas Eve! The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.



Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay away a while.



Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Christmas Day will be even warmer!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022. We’ll have more information on WGNO all day today!