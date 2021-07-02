The holiday weekend is upon us...and so is the rain.

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana will be hot with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tonight, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers as a front moves through. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all weekend, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a category 1 hurricane based off of its 75 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will likely approach Florida’s southern tip late Monday into early Tuesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm or category 1. This is moving very quickly at 28 miles per hour. Greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

