The holiday weekend is upon us…and so is the rain.

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana will be hot with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tonight, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers as a front moves through. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all weekend, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a category 1 hurricane based off of its 75 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will likely approach Florida’s southern tip late Monday into early Tuesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm or category 1. This is moving very quickly at 28 miles per hour. Greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Friday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10 PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 75°
Rain
Rain 0% 76° 75°

Saturday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 83° 76°

Sunday

85° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 85° 76°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 85° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 78°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 78°

Hourly Forecast

76°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
76°

77°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
78°

79°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
79°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
82°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
79°

