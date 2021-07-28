The heat wave continues

Weather

Another scorcher is on the way today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the area again as well. Look for temperatures in the mid 90s by early afternoon and heat index values around 105-108. We will see plenty of sun through early afternoon.

There is a bit more moisture in the atmosphere today so rain chances come back up a little. Expect a few pop up showers and storms by mid afternoon and early evening. These will likely start in the northern half and then drift southwest.

While not too widespread, these should help to cool things down just a bit with clouds or rain cooled air. A few stronger wind gusts are possible as well.

Another chance of storms on Thursday afternoon but again mainly after we see temperatures make it to the mid 90s. The heat will continue through the weekend with just spotty rain chances.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 94° 81°

Thursday

92° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 81°

Friday

96° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 81°

Saturday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 94° 81°

Sunday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 90° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
86°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
85°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

83°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
89°

