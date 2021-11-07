Beautiful forecast for Sunday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy Sunday after a gorgeous weekend so far! Since Thursday’s reinforced cold front, we have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Sunny and 60s is your forecast for the afternoon on gameday! Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Monday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

65° / 53°
Fair
Fair 0% 65° 53°

Monday

74° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 55°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 76° 60°

Wednesday

75° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 75° 66°

Thursday

78° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 78° 63°

Friday

72° / 51°
Showers
Showers 36% 72° 51°

Saturday

59° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 59° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
63°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
61°

61°

7 PM
Clear
1%
61°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

9 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

10 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

11 PM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
3%
56°

56°

1 AM
Clear
4%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
5%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
5%
54°

54°

5 AM
Clear
5%
54°

54°

6 AM
Clear
5%
54°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
55°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News