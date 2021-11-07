Beautiful forecast for Sunday!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy Sunday after a gorgeous weekend so far! Since Thursday’s reinforced cold front, we have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Sunny and 60s is your forecast for the afternoon on gameday! Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Monday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!