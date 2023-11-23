NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cool and cloudy weather is expected to continue through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for most of the Gulf Coast.

After starting out in the 40s early Thanksgiving morning, temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s by the middle of the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

A weak system in the Gulf may bring a few showers across the area late this afternoon and evening, but rain chances are not too impressive at only around 30 to 40 percent. Any rain from this system looks to be isolated to scattered in coverage and overall rainfall amounts will be very low.

Cloudy skies will likely for the remainder of this weekend and early next week as temperatures stay slightly below average for late November. Typically this time of the year, New Orleans sees a high temperature of about 69 degrees. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the next several days.

Rain chances are elevated once again on Sunday as another cold front moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front, but widespread storms are not anticipated at this time.

Temperatures will stay cool after the front clears with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts