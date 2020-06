METAIRIE – A lot of people watching this storm are hearing a lot about the little town of Cocodrie in Terrebonne Parish.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove spoke to WGNO anchor Susan Roesgen on the phone during our 5 pm newscast.

Dove said he is cautiously optimistic that things will continue to be better than expected in the parish as the storm progresses.

Stay with WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.