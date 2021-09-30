Temps for Friday Night Football will be on the warmer side

Humidity will stay with us over the next few days with no sign of a return to fall weather anytime soon. Spotty showers and storms around the area this afternoon will fade out this evening and we will be left with warm and muggy conditions overnight. 

After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid-80s but coverage should be spotty.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be a bit more widespread. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s through the weekend. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 74°

Friday

82° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 82° 74°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 83° 73°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 80° 72°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 71°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 23% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
77°

79°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
79°

81°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

Interactive Radar

