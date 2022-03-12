What a difference one day makes! Temperatures have dropped considerably in the wake of a ]cold front that moved through with some stormy weather Friday evening.

Saturday highs will only reach the low 50s, but it will feel more like the 40s through the late afternoon when you factor in the wind.

Heading into Sunday morning, we will see very cold temperatures with mid to upper 20s along the Northshore and upper 20s to low 30s for locations south of the lake.

Expect a nicer day Sunday with highs around 60 and plenty of sun and less wind. We will be warmer heading into next week.