

Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue over the next few hours even though the cold front has moved offshore. It is much more sporadic than earlier today though so additional flooding is not a big concern.

The big story tonight will be the colder air moving in. Temperatures have been steadily dropping behind the front and still have a several degrees to go through tonight into early Friday.

Friday will be cold and not very pleasant. We are going to see afternoon temperatures only in the low to mid 40s across the area. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 10-15. Expect lingering showers through the day as well which is going to be a very cold rain if you get one.

After tomorrow we finally clear up for a sunny weekend. Temperatures will stay chilly though. Lows Saturday and Sunday morning will mainly be in the upper 20s north with low to mid 30s south. After temperatures will still struggle to get above 50 on Saturday and then will warm into the mid 50s on Sunday.