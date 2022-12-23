The coldest night in quite some time looks to be on the way into Saturday morning. Temperautres are already in the mid to upper 20s. The two caveats from us getting in to the mid teens will be some passing high level cloud cover and also the wind staying up for a good portion of the night.

Despite all that it will be very cold. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper teens tonight in the northern half of the area with low to mid 20s south. This will be the coldest night of the weekend with a widespread hard freeze likely across the area.

Saturday will stay cold with mid 30s for afternoon highs. Expect another hard freeze for most of the area on Sunday morning. Immediate New Orleans should stay in the upper 20s. Things warm up a bit on Christmas into the low to mid 40s and then we see one more night of 20s and 30s into Monday morning.