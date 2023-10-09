NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After waking up in the 40s and 50s early Monday, temperatures have warmed significantly this afternoon, jumping to 80s across the area.

Expect rain-free conditions with low humidity for the next 24 hours or so, leading to dangerous fire weather conditions. A statewide burn ban remains in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

Rain chances are forecast increase to 80 percent on Wednesday as an area of low pressure and a warm front move across the Gulf of Mexico. Most weather models show the heaviest rain remaining offshore, but 1 to 3 inches of rainfall can still be expected. This will likely be the most significant rainfall event the northern Gulf Coast has experienced in several weeks and flooding will be possible.

Rain chances linger into Thursday with isolated to scattered activity. Another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday with another cold front moving through the area.

