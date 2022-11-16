Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so.

Highs on Wednesday will be cooler after Monday night’s front dumped rain in most areas. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 50s for most of the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 30s or 40s Add a wind chill in the double digits, and it feels extremely chilly! Bundle up!

Expect highs to remain in the 50s through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Shuck Cancer will be extremely cold Thursday night with temperatures in the 40s and wind whipping off of the river. Make sure you bundle up! Another cold front looks to move in this weekend as well.