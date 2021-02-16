Temperatures on the rise. Tips from SWBNO on what to do after a freeze.

NEW ORLEANS — As we climb out of freezing temperatures, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans updates residents on what to do after a hard freeze. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, SWBNO advises residents to discontinue running water from faucets to protect pipes.

What Residents Should Do After a Freeze

Thoroughly inspect your property

If you have a broken pipe or leak

Call a licensed plumber immediately

Turn off and drain water in your house by locating the main line from your water meter. Turn off the valve that enters your house.

Then run all your indoor faucets to drain water from your pipes.

Disconnect garden hoses and hoses to your washing machine.

Failing to swiftly address a broken pipe will cause further damage and impact your water bill.

When to Call 52-WATER

The SWBNO Customer Service Call Center will be staffed throughout the winter weather event.

Residents are encouraged to call 52-WATER to report water main breaks in the public right-of-way.

For any water line breaks on private property, please call a licensed plumber.