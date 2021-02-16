Temperatures on the rise. Tips from SWBNO on what to do after a freeze.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Frigid Weather Keeps Plumbers Busy

Frozen Faucets & Busted Pipes: Frigid Weather Keeps Plumbers Busy.

NEW ORLEANS — As we climb out of freezing temperatures, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans updates residents on what to do after a hard freeze. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, SWBNO advises residents to discontinue running water from faucets to protect pipes.

What Residents Should Do After a Freeze

  • Thoroughly inspect your property
  • If you have a broken pipe or leak
  • Call a licensed plumber immediately
  • Turn off and drain water in your house by locating the main line from your water meter. Turn off the valve that enters your house.
  • Then run all your indoor faucets to drain water from your pipes.
  • Disconnect garden hoses and hoses to your washing machine.
  • Failing to swiftly address a broken pipe will cause further damage and impact your water bill.
  • When to Call 52-WATER

The SWBNO Customer Service Call Center will be staffed throughout the winter weather event.

Residents are encouraged to call 52-WATER to report water main breaks in the public right-of-way.

For any water line breaks on private property, please call a licensed plumber.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

41° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 41° 35°

Wednesday

61° / 44°
Rain
Rain 72% 61° 44°

Thursday

48° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 48° 32°

Friday

48° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 48° 35°

Saturday

56° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 49°

Sunday

65° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 65° 57°

Monday

64° / 50°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 64° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
27°

29°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
29°

32°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
32°

35°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
35°

37°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
37°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

6 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

7 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

8 PM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

9 PM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

10 PM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
3%
37°

38°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
39°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
39°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
41°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
42°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News