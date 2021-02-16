Temperatures on the rise. Tips from SWBNO on what to do after a freeze.

NEW ORLEANS — As we climb out of freezing temperatures, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans updates residents on what to do after a hard freeze. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, SWBNO advises residents to discontinue running water from faucets to protect pipes.
What Residents Should Do After a Freeze
- Thoroughly inspect your property
- If you have a broken pipe or leak
- Call a licensed plumber immediately
- Turn off and drain water in your house by locating the main line from your water meter. Turn off the valve that enters your house.
- Then run all your indoor faucets to drain water from your pipes.
- Disconnect garden hoses and hoses to your washing machine.
- Failing to swiftly address a broken pipe will cause further damage and impact your water bill.
- When to Call 52-WATER
The SWBNO Customer Service Call Center will be staffed throughout the winter weather event.
Residents are encouraged to call 52-WATER to report water main breaks in the public right-of-way.
For any water line breaks on private property, please call a licensed plumber.