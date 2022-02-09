We are already starting to see the impacts of this warming trend Tuesday evening as temperatures have been much warmer through the 9PM hour than yesterday. Most of the area is still in the 40s and 50s where we saw several 30s last night.

It won’t be as cold as the last few nights but will still be chilly early Thursday.

Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. It’s going to be another day where you will want the coat early but then we will see temperatures warming quickly.

Afternoon highs on Thursday through Saturday will move into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows will be dropping only into the 40s.

Expect a few clouds Thursday and then more Saturday as a front moves through. That front will bring a brief shot of winter weather again on Sunday into Monday.