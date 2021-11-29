Temperatures near freezing on the Northshore tonight!

Happy Monday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.



Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week.



Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your days ahead! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants! Temperatures will hover just above freezing across a few spots before warming again in these next few days.

Temperatures rose into the low 60s for highs today with minimal humidity. Tuesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s arrival. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!