Temperatures near freezing on the Northshore and Mississippi Coast overnight!

Happy Friday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrived overnight with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots then 30s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

A Freeze Warning is issued across Washington and St. Tammany Parishes as well as the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including Hancock, Harrison, and Pearl River Counties from 3AM-8AM Saturday morning.

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants! Temperatures will hover just above freezing across a few spots before warming again in these next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 47°
Fair
Fair 0% 53° 47°

Saturday

65° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 65° 51°

Sunday

58° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 56% 58° 49°

Monday

63° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 49°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 54°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 56°

Thursday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
60°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
60°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
59°

Interactive Radar

