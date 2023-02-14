Spring-like temperatures are expected over the next couple of days. Highs will likely reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, with some locations even hitting 80 degrees.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible tonight and again Wednesday, with each day showing around a 20 or 30 percent chance of rain.

Southerly winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour will also create breezy conditions over the next couple of days. These winds will transport warmer, more humid air in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of our next cold front late Thursday.

Rain chances rise to around 70 percent Thursday as a storm system moves through ahead of our next cold front. There is a low-end severe weather threat with the main impacts in any strong storms being damaging wind gusts.

The wet weather moves out late Thursday night and dry weather is expected for the weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler Friday and Saturday with highs only topping out in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.