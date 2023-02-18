Another cold night is ahead across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under clear skies.

Temperatures are set to cool gradually into the mid 40s tonight for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain by midnight. Meanwhile on the Northshore, morning lows may drop a few degrees more into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A warming trend begins Sunday as highs warm back into the upper 60s. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s by Monday with low 80s returning by Tuesday.

Cloud cover will build in gradually over the next few days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico with breezy southerly winds. On Wednesday, some wind gusts may reach as high as 40 miles per hour.