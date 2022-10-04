Our weather pattern does not change much this week. The only difference will be a little bit more moisture moving into the region starting Tuesday or Wednesday, but overall rain chances stay low. As high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. we should see a modest warming trend through Friday when high temperatures approach the upper 80s.

As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll be looking for our next cold front to move southward from the Midwest and eventually into our region sometime during the day Saturday. Without much moisture in the atmosphere, it appears this frontal passage should remain dry.

Temperatures ahead of the front again will likely remain in the middle and upper 80s during the day. Overnight lows should begin to drop into the 50s again by the end of the weekend.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic heading toward the Caribbean. This system has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. Most models show the system tracking westward through the southern Caribbean through the end of the week.