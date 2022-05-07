A hot and dry forecast is on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight.

By early Sunday morning, expect lows to drop into the low to mid 60s for the Northshore while the Southshore stays about 10 degrees warmer in the lower 70s. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s again on Sunday.

Skies will stay mostly clear for the next few days. Rain chances are slim to none through the end of the upcoming work week.