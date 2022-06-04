A weekend with pleasant weather is underway across the region.

High temperatures will be hot in the lower 90s for most locations and the humidity will make it feel even warmer. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s for the Northshore with mid 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain.

We will likely not see much rain, if any, on Saturday. Heading into Sunday we may see some isolated showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. However, these will likely be very localized and the overall rain chance is low at around 20 to 30 percent.

Temperatures will be hot over the next week topping out around in the low 90s for the weekend and low to mid 90s next week.

We are also still tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 in the southern Gulf. It has yet to be named, but is still forecast to eventually strengthen into a tropical storm. The first name on the list is Alex.

This system will continue to move northeast through southern Florida as a big rain producer. Strong wind shear will prevent it from strengthening too much prior to moving over land.