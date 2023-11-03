NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a strong cold front moved through earlier this week, temperatures are starting to rebound.

Morning lows on across the Northshore are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will likely remain a little warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday and low 80s are set to return by Monday.

High pressure will provide calm conditions over the next few days with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for at least the next week.

