Temperatures are dropping quickly Wednesday evening as we fall through the 40s with some spots even in the upper 30s already. That trend will continue through the night.

After that temperatures will be on the cold side tonight and Thursday morning. Look for lows down around 30-32 in the northern half of the area and then mid 30s on the south shore.

Thursday will start sunny with clouds increasing later in the day ahead of the next front. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. That next front on Friday will move through with mainly dry conditions except for showers along the coast.

Expect a cold start to the weekend before we start to warm up by Sunday and Monday.