After a very long stretch of hot weather, our heat wave is finally coming to an end this weekend.

Temperatures earlier Saturday topped out in the upper 90s, tying a record high set back in 2012. Rain and cloud cover late in the day helped to cool things down some for the evening. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 80s until late tonight. By early Sunday morning, lows will drop into the mid 70s for the Northshore, with Southshore locations generally seeing upper 70s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, our high temperatures are forecast to only reach the lower 90s — which is about normal for this time of the year. This will come as a big relief after seeing above average temperatures for more than 10 consecutive days.

Our rain chances begin to increase by late Sunday as a ridge of high pressure weakens enough to allow afternoon storms to develop. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, the first half of the day is your best bet for dry weather.

Rain chances drop down to 20 percent on Monday with high temperatures again in the lower 90s. After that, from Tuesday through the end of the work week, expect highs to be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances between 40 and 60 percent each day.

In the tropics we are watching a wave moving across the Atlantic over the next few days. It is still far too early to tell where this system may go or how strong it will be if it develops. One thing to note is that development in this region usually doesn’t occur until later in the summer, which means this could be an early start to waves coming off of Africa.

We also are watching an area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of developing into a brief tropical depression or storm before moving west toward Texas. The National Hurricane Center only gives this system a 20 percent chance of formation.