Tangipahoa Parish sandbag distribution sites

HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Government will open two sandbag distribution sites on Friday, June 5, as officials monitor a tropical system that is expected to send showers and thunderstorms into our area over the next several days.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said sandbags will be available at the following locations, starting at 8.am.:

  • Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Public Works office
    • 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road east of Hammond
  • Roseland Public Works shop
    • 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland

Miller said crews will distribute up to 15 bags per residential structure and 30 per business. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

In addition, the parish has opened six self-service sandbag stations at the following locations:

  • 8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445
  • 8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico
  • Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22
  • Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22
  • Husser Fire Station on LA 445
  • Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East

Residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags at the self-serve sites.

“We encourage anyone who has had an issue with flash flooding or flooding following extended rain events to please come out and pick up sandbags,” Miller said.

Miller encouraged residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for weather-related updates. 

