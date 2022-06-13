Temperatures are in the low 90s Monday afternoon and heat index values are in the 100-105 range. That could be dangerous if you are doing any strenuous outdoor activities. Please take precautions which include drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light colored clothing, and getting in shade or air conditioning when possible.

It looks like this pattern will continue through Wednesday. Rain chances will stay very low with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will drop only into the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday rain chances increase which will provide some relief to the heat.