JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 reported a tornado crossed through southwest Jackson around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

A track of the storm showed the storm move past the WJTV 12 News studio in South Jackson and toward Flowood Drive in Rankin County.

The Hinds County EOC reported damage on South State Street, Congress Street, Silas Brown Street and University Boulevard in Jackson.

Fallen tree on Congress Street and Silas Brown St. in Jackson on March 30, 2022

