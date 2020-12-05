T.G.I.F. Seasonal forecast for the upcoming weekend!

Weather

Rain in the area returns Sunday morning

Simply a gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Thursday’s front cleared our area, ending storms, thunderstorms, plus low-end severe threats!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating an incredibly chilling start with 40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Overnight, lows drop even more to be below 40 across some locations as December returns.

Brace yourself if attending Friday Night Football games outside for hours at a time.

Fog plus frost remain possible over Northshore locations. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 24 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Rain in our area will return early Sunday as yet another trough moves your way. At that point, reinforcing cool air moves through once more.

Keep up, updates stay available during all newscasts plus online!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

57° / 46°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 57° 46°

Saturday

59° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 59° 48°

Sunday

56° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 56° 46°

Monday

59° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 59° 43°

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 46°

Wednesday

64° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 64° 47°

Thursday

68° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 68° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

49°

2 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
47°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
47°

47°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
47°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
49°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

