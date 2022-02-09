High pressure remains in control of the forecast along the Gulf Coast for the next few days. Expect sunny skies to continue through the end of the work week as temperatures continue to warm up.

Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were between 4 and 7 degrees warmer compared to the same time Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach the lower to mid 60s.

Overnight, temperatures cool to the lower 40s for the Southshore. The Northshore may see the mid 30s early Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday daytime high temperatures are forecast to reach the mid and upper 60s for most locations in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. This will bring us closer to our seasonal average, which is about 67 degrees for New Orleans and 63 for Slidell.

Heading into the weekend, cloud cover may increase slightly as a weak cold front approaches the area. However, rain chances remain low at less than 20 percent. High temperatures drop into the 50s in the wake of the front on Sunday, but will quickly return to the 60s by Monday.