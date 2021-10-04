Sunshine returns to our forecast for mid-week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for just about 24 more hours. This weekend, we saw a little bit of everything. We’ll continue with a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early this week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of rain chances, but they are lower! We’ll finally begin seeing more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future with slightly less humidity!

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain chances lower Tuesday!

Sunshine returns to our forecast for mid-week!

Rain chances lower after today

Rain chances again today

Grab the umbrella Monday!

Rain chances early this week before sunshine returns!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 70°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 75° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 82° 68°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 69°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 83° 70°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
74°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Showers
41%
71°

71°

3 AM
Showers
38%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
5%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News