Sunshine in the forecast for Thursday!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We have been enjoying lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be beautiful.



More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for this entire week includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your weekend, we continue seeing humidity fall as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!