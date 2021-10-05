Sunshine galore in the forecast for this week!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a very active past few afternoons, we have been enjoying lower humidity and fewer downpours for these last 12 hours.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department! Your forecast for our upcoming week includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Mid week, we continue seeing humidity fall as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for these next few days!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 81° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 84° 68°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 85° 68°

Friday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 84° 70°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 84° 70°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 84° 72°

Monday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 72°

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

8 PM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
7%
72°

72°

12 AM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
7%
71°

71°

2 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
8%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
72°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
6%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
82°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
82°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
82°

