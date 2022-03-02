After a beautiful Mardi Gras, more great weather is on the way for Ash Wednesday and the next few days.

With high pressure in place along the Gulf Coast, mostly sunny skies will allow us to warm up considerably heading into the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s across the Northshore and in the mid 70s for the Southshore.

Most of the area will see the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. Humidity will stay low through Friday as well, until the high pressure system over us moves off to the east this week.

By Saturday, it will start to get muggy as moisture levels increase over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm and we will see the lower 80s for afternoon temperatures with much warmer nights. There may even be a few spotty showers, but the better rain chances likely hold off until early next week.