Sunshine and nice conditions will continue to be the rule over the next couple of days as high pressure remains in place over the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up over the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s this afternoon with upper 70s likely on Sunday. Humidity will stay low, but it will still feel warmer when you are in the sun.

Overnight lows will generally be in the low to mid 50s.

After that temperatures will warm into the low 80s early next week with a dry start on Monday and Tuesday.

The next storm system still looks to impact the area by the middle of the week either on Wednesday or Thursday.