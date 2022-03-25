Sunshine and nice conditions will continue to be the rule over the next couple of days.

Expect temperatures to be very pleasant through the evening on Friday as we see mid upper 60s for a good portion of the time.

By Saturday morning temperatures will once again beyond the cool side but not as cool as the past couple of mornings.

Look for mid to upper 40s in the northern half of the area with upper 40s to low to mid 50s on the south shore.

We will see a little bit of a warm-up over the weekend.

High temperatures will reach the mid 70s on Saturday with upper 70s likely on Sunday. Humidity will stay low but it will feel warmer thanks to all the sun around the area.

Overnight lows will generally be in the low to mid 50s.

After that temperatures will warm into the low 80s early next week with a dry start on Monday and Tuesday.

The next storm system still looks to impact the area by the middle of the week either on Wednesday or Thursday.