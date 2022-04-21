It feels like spring out there Thursday and that will continue through the next few days.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s through the late afternoon hours before falling into the 70s this evening. Look for plenty of sun and breezy conditions with winds around 10-15.

Expect more of the same over the next few days. Lows through the weekend will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Daytime highs will climb into the low 80s on Friday with mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Some areas could reach the upper 80s farther inland.

Rain chances look low through Sunday.

As moisture continues to build in a spotty shower popping up with the daytime heating is possible over the weekend, but these would be very few and far between. Otherwise, look for dry weather for the next few days.

Rain chances go up a little by early next week as a front moves into the area.