Sunshine and rain in Tuesday’s forecast!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching now two different tropical waves off of Africa’s coast with low chances for organization on satellite long term! The next two names on this year’s list are Elsa and Fred.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Tuesday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 11!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 84° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 87° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 85° 77°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 78°

Saturday

82° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 82° 77°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 76°

Monday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Showers
72%
82°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
82°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
79°

81°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

83°

9 AM
Showers
42%
83°

83°

10 AM
Showers
43%
83°

Interactive Radar

