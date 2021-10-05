Sunshine and lower humidity are the themes!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a very active past few afternoons, we have been enjoying lower humidity and fewer downpours for these last 12 hours.



Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department! Your forecast for our upcoming week includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Mid week, we continue seeing humidity fall as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for these next few days!