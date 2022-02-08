Clouds will continue to clear out through the early afternoon, allowing for sunshine to warm things up some. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of the afternoon.

We may see a light freeze again tonight along the Northshore, so it would be a good idea to keep the plants covered once again.

The warming trend continues throughout the rest of the work week. High temperatures rise to the low 60s Wednesday and then mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

No rain is expected through the week as high pressure dominates the forecast, giving us calm conditions and clear skies.

We may see a few more (short) cold snaps heading into the rest of the month, but over the course of the next several weeks, temperatures are expected to generally trend warmer.