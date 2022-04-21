We will see very similar temperatures tonight to what we saw last night and earlier this morning. The humidity has not increased tremendously so we will still be able to drop into the low 60s north with mid to upper 60s south by Friday morning.

Expect more of the same over the next few days. Lows through the weekend will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the low 80s on Friday with mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Some areas could reach the upper 80s farther inland.

Rain chances look low through Sunday. As moisture continues to build in a spotty shower popping up with the daytime heating is possible over the weekend, but these would be very few and far between. Otherwise look for dry weather the next few days.

Rain chances go up a little by early next week as a front moves into the area.